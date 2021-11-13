Bergen Sheriff's Officers Capture Carjacking NYC Fugitive Wanted For Shooting Pregnant GF

Bergen County sheriff's officers captured a New York City fugitive after authorities said he shot his pregnant girlfriend and then carjacked an SUV at gunpoint from a 72-year-old driver outside a local 7-Eleven.

Ex-con Dennis Fredericks, 28, of the Bronx fled to New Jersey after the NYPD said he shot the woman in the neck during an argument in a Lower East Side apartment around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Around 11:30 p.m., he approached an elderly driver who was sitting in a Toyota Highlander in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Palisades Avenue in Bogota, borough Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Fredericks -- also known as Dennis Applewhite -- ordered the man out of the SUV at gunpoint, then drove off with it, Cole told Daily Voice.

Responding borough police issued an alert that was picked up by Bergen County sheriff's officers who began chasing the Highlander on River Street moments later.

Fredericks crashed into multiple vehicles, then bailed out and tried to run, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

He fought with his pursuers before they subdued Fredericks and took him into custody, the sheriff told Daily Voice. None of his officers was injured, Cureton said.

Fredericks, however, required treatment at Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Fredericks is charged in Bergen County with carjacking, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction, weapons possession and being a fugitive from justice, among other offenses.

He is expected to face extradition proceedings on attempted murder and weapons charges and more in Manhattan.

Fredericks, a reputed member of the Air It Out gang, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014 for a conspiracy conviction stemming from a gun arrest, records show. He was supposed to remain on parole until 2023.

Then came Thursday night's incidents.

Fredericks shot his girlfriend at the Vladeck Houses -- a cluster of six-story brick public housing apartment buildings -- right off the FDR Drive between the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges on the Lower East Side, the NYPD said.

The victim -- who has a son with Fredericks -- was rushed to nearby New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where she reportedly remained in critical condition on Friday.

The condition of her unborn child couldn't immediately be determined.

