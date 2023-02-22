Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives Seize $77,500 From Female PA Driver Charged With Laundering Cash

Bergen County narcotics detectives seized $77,500 in suspected drug money from an unemployed Pennsylvania woman following a traffic stop, authorities said.

Joseline De Jesus-Quinones, 28, of Allentown was charged with money laundering and released on a summons to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He didn't say where in the county the stop was made.

Whether the defendant will show is doubtful. Major drug suppliers consider such seizures the cost of doing business.

Local authorities, meanwhile, get to keep the money for equipment and other uses.

If the forfeiture is contested, they have to show a judge that the money's dirty.

