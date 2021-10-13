Bergen Prosecutor: Twice-Convicted Stalker Strikes Again

A convicted stalker who was released from state prison earlier this year after victimizing the same woman twice was arrested after doing it yet again, Bergen County authorities said.

Christopher Greig, 39, of Clifton was responsible for more than 20 “anonymous alarming phone calls and multiple text messages” -- using technology that scrambled his caller ID -- over the course of five weeks, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

Formerly of Hawthorne, Greig has a rap sheet that includes numerous arrests for stalking and/or harassment in several Bergen County towns, as well as others for aggravated assault with a weapon, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and witness tampering, records show.

Authorities in 2016 told Daily Voice that Grieg had private-messaged the married mother dozens of messages and photos on Facebook after spotting her in a store.

He took a plea deal from prosecutors and in January 2017 was sentenced to 18 months in state prison.

Greig was paroled in June of that year after serving six months, records show. Two months later, he began stalking the woman again using caller ID blocking, authorities said.

Greig cut another deal and ended up spending 20 months in state prison that time.

He was paroled this past January – and in September started up again, Musella said.

Detectives from Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Grieg on Tuesday, the prosecutor said. He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of stalking, cyber-harassment and violating a restraining order.

Musella thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, Lyndhurst Police Department and Rochelle Park Police Department, which all participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.