Bergen Nurse Practitioner Charged With Illegally Obtaining Thousands Of Oxy, Adderall Pills

Jerry DeMarco
Mathew Testino
Mathew Testino Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A nurse practitioner from River Edge obtained thousands of Oxycodone and Adderall pills for distribution using bogus prescriptions, authorities charged.

Mathew Testino surrendered to detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday. A judge freed him the next day, with conditions, pending trial.

Testino, who turned 51 on Friday, had been wanted since being charged with dozens of drug-related counts this past March, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He’s accused of “fraudulently obtaining and signing prescriptions on approximately 30 separate occasions,” Musella said.

All were subsequently filled for Testino, who operated Bergen Neurology and Pain Management – first at 230 E. Ridgewood Ave. in Paramus and then at 480 Market St., Suite 2, in Saddle Brook, the prosecutor said.

More than two dozen separate charges related to the offenses begin in January 2018 and run through last October, records show.

