Banana Load Shifts, Tractor-Trailer Tips Exiting Route 80

A tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized after his rig tipped coming off Route 80 with a load of bananas, responders said.

The driver climbed out of his cab after the rig landed on its side at the Green Street exit off the westbound highway in Hackensack shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered serious.

Hackensack firefighters cleaned up a minor fuel spill. New Jersey State Police responded and are investigating the cause.

