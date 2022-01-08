Amazon Truck Topples Traffic Light, Route 46 Jammed For Hours

The rush hour on Route 46 near Teterboro Airport was a mess Monday morning, several hours after an Amazon truck took down a traffic signal, authorities said.

The eastbound driver tried to make a U-turn at Huyler Street from the eastbound fast lane when the truck toppled the light on the border of Moonachie and South Hackensack at 1:15 a.m., Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano said.

A New Jersey Department of Transportation crew arrived around 5 a.m. to begin repairs, Napolitano.

This took out the fast lane on both sides of the highway, "adding to the pain of the (morning) commute," the lieutenant said.

Work was completed around 10 a.m. and the highway was completely reopened, he said.The driver received summonses, Napolitano said.

