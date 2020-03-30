Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: CORONAVIRUS: Murphy Relents, Allows Gun Shops To Open
News

35-Year-Old Among Pair Of Hackensack Coronavirus Deaths, Citywide Clap-Out Planned

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hackensack University Medical Center
Hackensack University Medical Center Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two Hackensack residents ages 35 and 79 with underlying health issues died of coronavirus as the number of cases in the city rose to 136, officials said Monday.

A city-wide round of applause in recognition of medical workers and frontline professionals is planned for Monday at 8 p.m.

“The level of bravery and heroism being shown by so many people during this crisis is nothing short of inspiring," Mayor John Labrosse said.

"I see it up close in my role at Hackensack University Medical Center, and I believe that it has never been as important to recognize the men and women on the front lines of this battle.

New Jersey had 16,636 coronavirus cases as of Monday, March 30. Most of those cases were in Bergen County, which had 2,400 as of Monday.

“We will recover, get our lives back on track," said Labrosse, "and become a stronger and better community because of the shared experience that we endured."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Hackensack Daily Voice!

Serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.