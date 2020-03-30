35-Year-Old Among Pair Of Hackensack Coronavirus Deaths, Citywide Clap-Out Planned

Two Hackensack residents ages 35 and 79 with underlying health issues died of coronavirus as the number of cases in the city rose to 136, officials said Monday.

A city-wide round of applause in recognition of medical workers and frontline professionals is planned for Monday at 8 p.m.

“The level of bravery and heroism being shown by so many people during this crisis is nothing short of inspiring," Mayor John Labrosse said.

"I see it up close in my role at Hackensack University Medical Center, and I believe that it has never been as important to recognize the men and women on the front lines of this battle.

New Jersey had 16,636 coronavirus cases as of Monday, March 30. Most of those cases were in Bergen County, which had 2,400 as of Monday.

“We will recover, get our lives back on track," said Labrosse, "and become a stronger and better community because of the shared experience that we endured."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.