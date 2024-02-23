Man Held Sexually Abused Woman Captive At Gunpoint In Hackensack Home: Police

Christopher Baboolal, 29, was seized without incident at the Poplar Avenue home where the victim had been held against her will, said Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

They recovered a gun – for which Baboolal didn’t have a permit -- and a high-capacity magazine, which is also illegal in New Jersey, the captain said.

Colleagues from neighboring Ridgefield Park brought the woman to city police headquarters, Antista said. She wasn’t injured, he said.

Baboolal remained held Friday, Feb. 23, in the Bergen County Jail.

He's charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal restraint, making terroristic threats and various weapons and magazine offenses.

Antista thanked Ridgefield Park police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, whose Bureau of Criminal Identification is checking to see whether the gun may have been used in any other crimes.

