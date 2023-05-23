'I Just Heard Like 20 Shots': Gunfire Erupts At Small Hackensack Park

The victim reportedly arrived at Hackensack University Medical Center via private vehicle around 5:30 p.m. May 23, responders said.

His injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

Just moments earlier came a report of gunfire outside Carver Park with what one witness said was an AR15-type rifle.

"Omg I just heard like 20 shots," another resident posted.

A potential suspect wearing a blue hoodie was said to have fled south on 3rd Street in a silver Honda.

Unconfirmed reports were that the vehicle was involved in a crash in Teaneck.

Police found a handgun at the scene, suggesting a possible exchange of gunfire. The initial report, in fact, was of a vehicle that was struck. Then came word of the emergency room walk-in.

Hackensack police were joined by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence -- including the vehicle that was struck.

Neither city police nor the prosecutor's office had any immediate comment as of 6:30 p.m. A statement was expected at some point during the evening.

