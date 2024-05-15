Hackensack Woman Dumps Boiling Water On Man, 69, During Apartment House Argument: Police

The victim fortunately escaped with minor injuries, for which he was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center following the assault shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning May 15 assault at the notorious Lehigh Street apartment complex.

Evelyn Sampson, 62, meanwhile, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

The unemployed Sampson was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where she remained Wednesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

