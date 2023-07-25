Mostly Cloudy 86°

Hackensack Police Find Fleeing Crashed Carjacker At The Hospital

A 22-year-old delivery driver from Hackensack carjacked two teens, crashed their car while fleeing, then was arrested after checking himself into the hospital, authorities said.

Nelson Paida-Uzhca
Nelson Paida-Uzhca Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD
Jerry DeMarco
The victims waved down police after their car was boxed in by five other vehicles on Kennedy Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

Nelson Paida-Uzhca assaulted them, then took their 2011 Honda Civic, the captain said.

Paida-Uzhca struck a pole on East Wesley Avenue in South Hackensack moments later, then took off on foot, Antista said.

South Hackensack police found the unoccupied Civic and assisted their city colleagues, he said.

Paida-Uzhca was sent to the Bergen County Jail after being released from the hospital, the captain said. He’s charged with carjacking and theft.

Antista thanked South Hackensack police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

