Gunman Nabbed In Brazen South Hackensack Street Rip, Authorities Say

Using a Honda Insight that he'd rented, Bryan Tineo-Infante, 25, and an as-yet unidentified companion pulled in front of another vehicle with three occupants on Michael Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. last Aug. 20, authorities said.

Tineo-Infante and the other robber were both clad all in black and brandishing handguns when they got out, they said.

The robbers "pointed the handguns at all three victims while demanding their personal belongings," a complaint filed in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

They fled with with roughly $5,500 in cash, jewelry and cellphones.

Detectives identified Tineo-Infante, who was arrested earlier this week and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

The 5-foot-6-inch, 240-pound defendant is charged with first-degree robbery, as well as aggravated assault, criminal attempt, theft and multiple weapons counts.

