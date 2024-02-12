Fleeing Duo In 'Demolition Derby' Crashes With NJ Troopers Near GWB Were Juveniles: State AG

Video shot by motorists showed the driver desperately trying to escape undercover detectives by ramming several police and commuter vehicles with a Range Rover during the morning rush last Wednesday, Feb. 7.The pair were eventually taken into custody, said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

The attorney general didn't say what crime or crimes the two teens are suspected of.

Platkin did say his detectives are working with State Police as part of a continuing investigation involving the pair.

“I am grateful to law enforcement for successfully preventing serious injuries to commuters at the George Washington Bridge,” the attorney general said.NJSP detectives had boxed in the Range Rover at the split for the bridge's upper and lower levels, which led the driver to hit other vehicles before trying to back up the severely damaged SUV.

In one video, a detective in a State Police vest stands in the middle of the road and points his gun with both hands at the Range Rover as another is heard repeatedly shouting "Get out of the car!"

The vehicle vanishes from the camera's view.

Seconds later, two loud pops are heard. Motorists caught in the jam said they sounded like gunshots. What these were and where they came from couldn't be determined.

Platkin made no reference to the noises on Monday, Feb. 12.

In the video, the Range Rover slowly rolls forward, back into the frame, its back window shattered.

Detectives in separate pickups unite into a dovetail, ramming and stopping the vehicle with their trucks.

Other detectives rush the Range Rover, pull out two occupants and place them on the ground.

One observer said it looked like "bumper cars," while another said it was more like a "demolition derby."

A trooper reportedly sustained a knee and shoulder injury.

Civilian vehicles were struck, as well, but it didn't appear that any citizens were seriously injured.

Unconfirmed reports were that the suspects were wanted in connection with a home invasion.

Troopers were assisted by Fort Lee and Port Authority police. The NYPD was on standby in case the vehicle made it across the GWB.

