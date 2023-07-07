Cyber Sleuths Bust Maywood Contractor With Child Porn: Bergen Prosecutor

Keith J. Balasa, 55, was arrested during a raid of his Lafayette Avenue home on Friday, July 7, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of the prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit found that Balasa “used the Internet to view, download and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Musella said.

He didn’t say what kind of images (videos or still photos) or how many were found.

Records at the Bergen County Jail -- where Balasa remained Friday night pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack -- say there were more than 1,000.

Balasa, who's listed as the president and CEO of North Jersey Renovating from his home, is charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, Musella said.

The prosecutor thanked Maywood police for their assistance, as well as officers from the Washington Township Police Department who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

