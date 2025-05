The PSE&G outage map show 2,687 were in the dark with the outage stemming from an area near 1st Street and Carver Park.

As of 10 a.m., power was beginning to be restored for some.

A restoration time of 2:30 p.m. was posted.

A cause of the outage was unclear.

