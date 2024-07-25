Overcast 78°

Contractor Conned Woman Out Of $341K In Home Repairs He Never Did In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old man from Gloucester County is accused of defrauding an elderly woman out of $341,000 in home repairs he never did, authorities said.

On Tuesday, July 23, Christopher Fuscellaro of Mantua Township was arrested and charged with theft, theft by deception and being an unlicensed contractor, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Between Sept. 7, 2022, and Nov. 16, 2023, Fuscellaro portrayed himself as a licensed contractor in Washington Township "and utilized various means of fraud and deception to defraud the elderly victim," the prosecutor said.

Christopher Fuscellaro operated under the names “Fuscellaro Construction” and “Four All Seasons Construction LLC.”

Fuscellaro was being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

