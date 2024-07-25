Contractor Conned Woman Out Of $341K In Home Repairs He Never Did In South Jersey: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, July 23, Christopher Fuscellaro of Mantua Township was arrested and charged with theft, theft by deception and being an unlicensed contractor, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Between Sept. 7, 2022, and Nov. 16, 2023, Fuscellaro portrayed himself as a licensed contractor in Washington Township "and utilized various means of fraud and deception to defraud the elderly victim," the prosecutor said.

Christopher Fuscellaro operated under the names “Fuscellaro Construction” and “Four All Seasons Construction LLC.”

Fuscellaro was being held in the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.