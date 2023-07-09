Woman Impaled By Fence Post In Garfield

It was just after midnight on the 4th of July when police responded to the medical call on Grace Avenue off Herman Street near eastbound Route 46, Capt. Mario Pozo said.

They found the 30-year-old victim, who the captain said had "fallen on a small fence post that was on the ground outside the residence."

"The post went into her thigh," he said.

The officers rendered aid until an EMS team from Hackensack University Medical Center took over, Pozo said.

The victim was taken to HUMC in stable condition, he said.

