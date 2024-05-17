Video Shows Serial Groper Trying To Drag Woman Behind Garfield Church: Investigators

Michael Hernandez, 25, of Ridgefield Park is seen following and then running up to the victim outside Praise Assembly church at the corner of Main Street and Banta Avenue shortly after 12 noon May 8, investigators said.

He then grabbed her by her neck and backpack and unsuccessfully tried to drag her behind the church, they said.

The woman, who wasn't injured, went to police headquarters and identified Hernandez from a photo lineup, according to a complaint filed in Superior Court in Hackensack.

Hernandez was seized on Thursday, May 16, and remains held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with kidnapping and stalking.

Calling Hernandez "known to police" would be an understatement.

During one stretch in 2022, he was arrested three times in a little over a month.

In one, Hernandez and two other men stole a cab in Union City that crashed a short time later during a police pursuit in Fairview, injuring two women in another vehicle.

The driver face-planted trying to flee on foot and was captured, as was a passenger who had to be yanked from the vehicle by officers.

Hernandez got away during the commotion but was arrested at his home the following day and sent to the county jail.

FACE-PLANT FOLLOW-UP: Ridgefield Park Man Charged In Hudson Stolen Cab Chase, Crash In Fairview

A judge released Hernandez, who groped a 40-year-old Ridgefield Park woman a short time later.

NJ BAIL REFORM: Released Twice In Two Weeks, Ridgefield Park Man Gropes Woman, Police Charge

Freed again, Hernandez attacked an elderly village woman in late 2022, rushing up and grabbing her from behind in broad daylight, police said at the time.

SEE: Repeat Offender Grabs, Gropes Elderly Woman In Broad Daylight: Ridgefield Park PD

Hernandez served more than 10 months in the Bergen County Jail before being released in late November 2023.

