Shocker: NJ Teacher Had Sex With Student Starting At 15 In School, Car, House: Authorities

Amy Impero D'Ovidio, a 46-year-old Bergen County native, had worked for the Garfield Board of Education when the alleged encounters began, they said.

She was 35 at the time.

Locations included “within the Garfield Middle School, at a private residence in Cedar Grove, as well as within a vehicle at unknown locations in Bergen, Essex, and Passaic counties,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Neither Musella nor criminal records on file in Superior Court in Hackensack specify the owner of the home in Cedar Grove.

D'Ovidio and her husband, Charles, were living there on Bradford Avenue at the time, according to various online records and a newspaper story about them that was published in June 2008.

The encounters began sometime after April 1, 2015, when the victim was 15, as well as after the child's 16th birthday in June 2016, according to a criminal complaint filed by Bergen County Prosecutor's Detective Diane Da Silva.

They continued through mid-June 2018, when the victim turned 18, the detective wrote.

There was also reciprocated oral sex in addition to intercourse, she said.

As part of the proofs, Da Silva cited "the statement of the victim, photographic evidence, and corroborating information provided by the suspect" that she said were all obtained legally.

D'Ovidio, who now lives in Pompton Plains, was graduated from Elmwood Park High School and William Paterson University and has held a variety of jobs since.

She was arrested last Friday, Feb. 16, said Musella, the prosecutor.

D'Ovidio was booked into the Bergen County Jail but at some point was transferred to the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny, records show. The reason wasn't immediately clear.

She is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault -- which would carry significant mandatory prison time upon conviction -- as well as nearly as severe counts of sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

