NJSP: Driver Clocked At 130 MPH On Route 80 Claims To Have Coronavirus Symptoms

A driver clocked at over 130 miles an hour on Route 80 sped off from State Police before surrendering at the Totowa barracks, telling them he was experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms, authorities said.

Trooper who followed Christopher Ospina, 20, of Haledon off the westbound highway on Tuesday found him standing next to his BMW at a Lodi gas station, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Wednesday.

When Ospina saw them, he got back into the car and drove recklessly back onto the highway until the BMW disappeared from sight, the attorney general said.

Ospina turned himself in at Totowa State Police barracks, telling troopers he had COVID-19 symptoms, Grewal said.

He was charged with resisting, eluding, obstruction and disorderly conduct and sent to the Bergen County Jail. A judge ordered Ospina released Wednesday pending further court action, records show.

