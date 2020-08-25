Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
HEROES: Captive Woman Raped, Beaten Over Several Hours Rescued By Lodi Police

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
James McArow
James McArow Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A horrific nightmare ended when Lodi police rescued a woman from a local criminal who authorities said held her against her will for several hours while raping and beating her.

James McArow, 25, of Westervelt Place spent two months in the Bergen County Jail earlier this year for an incident last October when authorities said he stabbed two people.

Lodi police got a 911 call Monday night that brought them to his backyard, where they found the victim hiding, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She “had been held against her will and physically and sexually assaulted” by McArow, Musella said.

The woman was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, he said.

Lodi police arrested and charged the single and unemployed McArow after contacting Musella’s Special Victims Unit, the prosecutor said.

McArow has a criminal record in Bergen County dating back several years, mostly for drug-related crimes – possession and distribution – as well as for burglary, theft, assault and weapons possession.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, pending a first appearance Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault and criminal restraint, among other offenses.

