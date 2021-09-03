Woman Struck, Killed By Out-Of-Service Commuter Train In Garfield

A woman was struck and killed by a out-of-service passenger train Friday morning in Garfield, authorities confirmed.

There were no customers aboard the NJ Transit train when the woman was struck at Van Winkle Avenue off Chestnut Street at 9:39 a.m., NJ Transit Senior Public Information Officer Everett Merrill said.

None of the eight crew members were injured, he said.

Service on the Main-Bergen County Line was indefinitely suspended in both directions as NJ Transit police conducted an investigation into identifying the woman and determining the circumstances.

Garfield police also responded. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and medical examiner were notified.

