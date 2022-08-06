WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Bergen County

It's a winner! A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Bergen County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball for the Tuesday, June 7 drawing was sold at Jersey Dollar on Midland Avenue in Garfield, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 04, 34, 40, 41 and 53. The Gold Mega Ball was 03, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The lucky ticket holder is eligible for the $10,000 third-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $226 million, and the next drawing will be held on Friday, June 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.