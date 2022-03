Fire from a downed powerline extended to a Lodi home and a stretch of plastic fence.

No injuries were reported in the fire on Passaic Street at Charles Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 28.

The first floor sustained minor damage.

Hasbrouck Heights, Saddle Brook, Wallington and Wood-Ridge firefighters assisted.

