Good Samaritan Leads Lodi PD To Drunk Driver: Police

A good Samaritan led Lodi police to a drunk driver who'd blacked out behind the wheel across from headquarters, authorities said.

The citizen called police from Memorial Drive and began following the 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Franklin R. Sosa, 42, of West New York shortly before midnight late last week, Lodi Police Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

He then told them the driver had stopped in a Mercer Street parking lot, where responding officers found Sosa slumped over the wheel, the sergeant said.

They knocked on the window, then removed Sosa from the Jeep, administered a field test and arrested him, Miller said.

Sosa was charged with DWI, reckless driving and careless driving, he said.

He was released to a responsible adult and his vehicle was temporarily impounded, both under John's Law.

The good Samaritan didn't seek any credit but, rather, was doing his civic duty, a responder said.

