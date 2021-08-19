Contact Us
Garfield-Lodi Daily Voice serves Garfield-Lodi, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Garfield-Lodi Daily Voice serves Garfield-Lodi, NJ

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pre-Dawn Car Burglar Nabbed By Franklin Lakes Police
News

Garfield Man, 71, Charged With Sexual Contact With Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mikulas Banacky
Mikulas Banacky Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 71-year-old Garfield man was jailed on charges of having sexual contact with an underage minor.

Authorities didn’t specify the “inappropriate sexual conduct” alleged against Mikulas “Mickey” Banacky, who Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said is married and unemployed.

He did say it involved “a child under the age of sixteen in Garfield.”

Banacky, a Czech immigrant who lives on Gaston Avenue, had a prior arrest on his record. He spent nearly two months in the Bergen County Jail in 2014 after being charged with simple assault and making threats, records show.

This time he was charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment following an investigation by detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Garfield police, the prosecutor said.

Banacky was arrested Wednesday and remained held in the county lockup Thursday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.   

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Garfield-Lodi Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.