Newark Police Car Struck, Stolen Car Thieves Captured After Crash In Garfield

Initial details were scant.

Garfield police spotted the orange 2020 BMW M4 in the area of Semel Avenue and Prospect Street around noontime March 27, Capt. Mario Pozo said.

As they approached, the driver reversed and hit a utility pole, causing a fire, he said.

Three occupants bailed out and ran, the captain said. Garfield officers quickly caught two of them.

A Bergen County sheriff's K-9 unit was among the responders who helped search for the third.

CHECK BACK THURSDAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.