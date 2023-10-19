Lodi Family Wins On 'Family Feud'

The Lodi family, Christina, Sarah, Vito, Anthony and Rossella, all cousins won on "Family Feud" on Wednesday, Oct. 18, winning $915. Though the Campagnas defeated the Watkins family, they failed to win the Fast Money round, missing out on their chance to win $20,000.

Anthony Campagna immediately caught the attention of host Steve Harvey because his outfit featured a sock as a pocket square with an older picture of the comedian. Anthony said he decided to wear loafers and wasn't going to miss out on the opportunity to show off the socks he bought. Anthony whiffed on his first two guesses, but the Watkins family was unable to steal and the Campagnas led 77-68 after the first round.

The Campagnas were able to steal the next round, and led 145-68. In the final round, the Campagnas had to guess something that was easy to do on a windy day and Rossella guessed clean the leaves.

"Instead of a leaf blower, you have the wind," Rossella said. "Steve, it's up there."

"Your neighbors are really gonna be pissed at you," Harvey quipped.

The guess was not correct, but the Campagnas won the game and advanced to Fast Money. In Fast Money, Christina excelled, earning 143 of the necessary 200 points., but Sarah stumbled, and the Campagnas finished with 179 points.

The Campagnas will be back to play another round of "Family Feud" on Thursday, Oct. 19.

