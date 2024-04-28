The 31-year-old Jersey City motorist's Jeep struck two different poles on the northbound highway shortly after 4 a.m. April 28, Lodi Police Lt. Dominic Miller said.

Paramus police called it in, the lieutenant said.

Lodi firefighters extricated the victim, who Miller said was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have since been trying to reach next of kin.

Lodi police are handling the investigation, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, New Jersey State Police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.