Cross-Dressed Robber Whacks Lodi ATM Customer With Hammer, Caught Using Rita's Restroom

The 48-year-old borough victim was headed to the ATM at the Capital One Bank on Essex Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. July 11 when he was clobbered from behind by Nicholas GIordano, 27, Lodi Police Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

Giordano " continued to chase the victim around the lot but eventually got fatigued and fled on foot" empty-handed after trying and failing to take the victim's car, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries, Miller said. Meanwhile, police launched a manhunt.

Giordano returned to the area two hours later, shortly before 9:30 p.m., and used the restroom at Rita's right around the corner from the bank.

Police immediately got a call from someone who'd spotted him and Giordano was seized without incident.

Giordano, who told police he identifies as a woman, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.