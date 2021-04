Charleys Philly Steaks has opened in Lodi.

The Essex Street eatery offers a variety of cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches and loaded fries.

Charleys dates back to 1985, when founding owner Charley Shin opened the first store at Ohio State University.

Shin began franchising six years later and, as of 2021, there are more than 600 Charleys locations in 46 states.

Charleys Philly Steaks, 340 Essex St., Lodi

