Bergen County Restaurant Openings

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has forced countless businesses closed, others remain steadfast in their commitment to opening.

Here are some that recently opened or plan on coming to Bergen County.

Scroll down for complete list.

Punto Paisa Piqueteadero, North Arlington : The gourmet Columbian-style eatery is known for breakfast, lunch and dinner specialties like huevos rancheros, carne asada and chicharron. 293 Ridge Rd., North Arlington

Bibillia, Ridgewood: Bibillia offers classic Korean rice and noodle bowls made with fresh meats and veggies like teriyaki chicken, bulgogi beef, enoki mushroom and spicy pork. 16 Chestnut St., Ridgewood

Evoli Pizza, Hackensack: Boasting a massive menu of gourmet pizzas, burgers, Italian specialties and other feel-good comfort eats, Evoli Pizza is your all-in-one spot for delicious food, drinks and desserts. 5 Atlantic St., Hackensack

Sonny T, River Edge: Sonny T is a restaurant and bar set to open in the former Rugova restaurant location in River Edge. It’s opening soon, according to BoozyBurbs . 259 Johnson Ave., River Edge

Poke Crew, Closter: It’s no surprise that freshly made poke bowls are the signature dish at Poke Crew — enjoy one-of-a-kind creations like the spicy tuna bowl, the honey walnut shrimp bowl and the Philly bowl. 109 Vervalen St., Closter

