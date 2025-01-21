$2M Scratch-Off Winner Sold At Route 46 Liquor Store In Lodi

A New Jersey Lottery player won the first top prize of $2 million on the $25 Millionaire Maker Scratch-Offs, officials announced.

The life-changing ticket was purchased at BuyRite Liquors on Route 46 in Lodi, making the store the latest hot spot for lottery luck.

Lottery officials announced the big win on X and Instagram Sunday, Jan. 19.

Could the next millionaire be you? Stay with the Daily Voice for updates on local lottery news.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Garfield-Lodi and receive free news updates.