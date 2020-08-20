Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fort Lee Daily Voice
Subway Series Opener Postponed After Mets Player, Staffer Tested Positive For COVID

Jerry DeMarco
NYM Photo Credit: Pixabay/MLB

The first game of this weekend's Subway Series was postponed, along with the New York Mets' game Thursday night in Miami against the Marlins, after at least two people in the Mets organization tested positive for the coronavirus, Major League Baseball announced.

The Mets were trying Thursday night for a four-game sweep against the Marlins before returning home Friday to face the Yankees in a three-game series at CitiField.

They now will focus on "additional coronavirus testing and contact tracing," MLB said in postponing the games.

Two members of the organization who tested positive were a player and staff member, both unidentified.

The Bronx Bombers were reeling after losing their third straight home game to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, while the Mets looked for a four-game sweep Thursday night against the Marlins.

