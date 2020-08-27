Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Driver, Passenger Die In GWB Crash

Jerry DeMarco
GWB
GWB Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE PHOTO

A Thursday morning crash on the George Washington Bridge's lowel level killed an SUV driver and passenger, authorities said.

A Honda CRV and a Chevrolet Corvette collided on the westbound lower level around 9:40 a.m., Port Authority Spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

The CRV overturned, throwing the passenger into the driver's side, Valens said.

The driver of the CRV was taken to the hospital but later died, she said.

Port Authority police were investigating.

Meanwhile, all lower level lanes of the bridge were closed, with traffic diverted to the upper.

In addition, two left lanes were closed on the lower level to New York for emergency equipment. 

