Shock, Sadness Follow Sudden Death Of Veteran Leonia Firefighter

TRIBUTE: Shock and sadness continued to spread with the news that veteran Leonia firefighter Jack Peters, a retired borough police officer, had died suddenly at 65.

“It is with sadness and complete shock that we tell you that Jack Peters, husband, father, grandfather, father in law, and friend to many has passed away unexpectedly today,” daughter Kristen Richter wrote Tuesday night.

“We know he touched many people in some way. He loved his town, the fire department, and his family -- especially his grandchildren, his “blessings”,” she added.

Tributes continued to mount by the hundreds on Wednesday – not only in Leonia but throughout the region.

“Can't think of anyone who meant more to a town over a lifetime than Jack did to Leonia,” wrote Ray Ramirez.

“Family man, man of service, exceptional father, husband, and grandfather,” added Tara Marie Mazza. “Steward of his home and community. Constantly smiling and filled with love.

“This Is a loss for the ages,” wrote Barbara Harper Davidson. “I loved him so much. A true friend for decades. Devastated for his girls and his grandchildren. I am so sad. He was such a great friend.”

“Jack was the first to call me when my mom passed recently and was so comforting,” Lisa Giannuzzi Principe recalled. “He was so good to her and like a brother to me growing up across the street. He had the biggest heart and had so much love to give. And boy did he love all of [his family].”

Former Englewood Cliffs Police Chief Michael Cioffi loved Peters like a brother, calling him someone who “would stand by you through anything.”

“We worked together in my uncle’s gas station, Leonia Texaco, fought fires together, were police officers and went to the Sea Girt [police] academy, a lifetime together ending to soon,” Cioffi wrote.

“He was so proud and honored of his family,” Cioffi added. “He told me how much he loved Karen and his daughters Kristen, Mary Ellen, his grandchildren. He told me was lucky to have the son-in-laws he has and could not love them more.

“He was excited about the upcoming vacation and had been watching his grandchildren in the pool.

“You cannot replace a person of his character. caliber, passion and personality,” Cioffi added.

A police officer for 34 years, Peters worked as the construction and zoning officer in Closter.

He was a volunteer borough firefighter for more than 45 years, serving in various leadership positions in the department, including as president of Company No. 1.

“Ex-Chief Peters’ dedication and loyalty to serving the residents of Leonia will always be appreciated and remembered by many,” the department said. “This loss leaves an irreplaceable hole in our ranks.

“He will be truly missed by his brothers and sisters in Red and Blue as well as by the members of the community that were touched by his helping hand. We send our condolences and prayers to his family and will release arrangements when they are made available.

“Rest Easy Brother, we will take it from here.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.