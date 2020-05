A 70-year-old pedestrian was struck by a turning vehicle Thursday afternoon in Palisades Park.

The 27-year-old borough driver was making a left from East Edsall Boulevard when his Volkswagen Jetta struck the woman, also from Palisades Park, as she crossed Bergen Boulevard, responders said.

She sustained minor injuries, they said.

The driver received summonses, including for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

