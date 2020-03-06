Contact Us
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Jets' Quinnen Williams Arrested For Carrying Gun At LaGuardia Airport

Jerry DeMarco
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams Photo Credit: New York Jets (FACEBOOK)

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was caught carrying a gun Thursday night at LaGuardia Airport, Port Authority police said.

Williams, the 22-year-old No. 3 overall draft pick by the Jets out of Alabama University last year, was about to board an out-of-town flight at the airport in Queens when officers seized him at 9:15 p.m., police said.

He was charged with illegal weapons possession.

Williams has a permit to carry the Glock 19 handgun in Alabama but not in New York, police said.

They didn’t say whether the gun was loaded.

Williams couldn’t immediately be reached for comment early Friday.

The highest-drafted defensive players in NY Jets history, Williams has three  years left on a fully-guaranteed $32.5 million four-year contract.

He had a disappointing 28 tackles and 2½ sacks in nine starts in his rookie season.

