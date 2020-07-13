Harlem Medical Assistant Charged In Fort Lee Hit-Run That Seriously Injured Pedestrian, 23

A medical assistant from Harlem sped off after she struck and seriously injured a man with her car in broad daylight near the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee last month, said authorities who arrested and charged her.

Fatou Diaby, 25, stopped at first and got out of her Honda Accord after she hit the 23-year-old victim at the intersection of Hudson Terrace and Myrtle Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. June 8, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

She then "got back in her vehicle and left the scene prior to police arrival," he said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of several serious injuries and has since been discharged, the prosecutor said.

Authorities charged Diaby, of 129th Street, with leaving the scene of a crash involving a serious injury and hindering her apprehension.

She was released pending an Aug. 14 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked Fort Lee police for assisting his Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.

******

HEROES: Responders rescued a woman who passed out on the Palisades while hiking with her teenage son above the Hudson River – one of two cliffside saves and a water rescue that occurred hours apart near the New Jersey/New York border.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/englewood/police-fire/heroes-palisades-parkway-pd-rockland-responders-come-to-rescue-in-trio-of-cliff-river-saves/790757/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.