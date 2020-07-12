Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fort Lee PD: Cliffside Park Man, 69, Stabs Motorist In Parking Garage Brawl Near GWB

Hudson Lights parking garage between Main Street and Central Avenue in Fort Lee.
A 69-year-old Cliffside Park retiree was arrested after he stabbed a motorist with a folding knife in a parking garage near the George Washington Bridge, Fort Lee police said.

The 33-year-old victim told police that Patrick Morrissey first spit on his vehicle in the Hudson Lights garage shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

The victim said he turned to speak with him when Morrissey pulled out a folding knife, threatened him, then lunged through the open window of his vehicle and stabbed him, the captain said.

The victim got out of his car and bashed Morrissey, Mirkovic said.

Responding officers found him “sitting on the ground against the wall bleeding profusely from the stab wounds on his left arm,” he said.

Both the victim and Morrissey were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Morrissey was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses.

