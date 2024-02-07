NJ Troopers Nab Fleeing Suspects After Multiple Crashes On Approach To GWB: Responders

At least one State Police cruiser was damaged along with a number of civilian vehicles as the suspects tried to blow through jammed traffic in a stolen Range Rover in the local lanes near the split in Fort Lee around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7, multiple responders told Daily Voice.

They reportedly couldn't go any further after reaching mile marker 121.5.

Although there was an initial report of shots fired, responders said the suspects might actually have thrown something out the window of the Range Rover, the sources said.

Nor was it true that the NYPD was involved, they said. City police apparently were on standby in case the Range Rover made it across the GWB.

No injuries were reported.

Fort Lee and Port Authority police assisted. Both departments referred questions to State Police, who hadn't responded to repeated requests for information as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.