Woman Threatening To Jump Closes Upper Level Of GWB

The upper level of the George Washington Bridge was closed while New York City police rescued a woman who threatened to jump.

Several members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit converged on a railing above a ledge where the woman had perched herself on the Washington Heights side of the bridge's eastbound lanes around 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

Responders said she had a knife.

The officers "were able to successfully engage the individual in conversation before rescuing her from the ledge" about 90 minutes later, NYPD Special Operations reported.

The bridge was reopened and the woman was taken to an area hospital for a psychological evaluation around 3:30 p.m.

Delays of up to a half-hour continued for the next couple of hours.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

