Victim Airlifted After Fall From Cliffs Along The Hudson

A man apparently admiring the view from atop the cliffs near the George Washington Bridge survived a fall of nearly 60 feet, authorities said after he was rescued by rappellers.

The 38-year-old victim from Manchester, CT had walked to the edge to take photos near the Mobil service station off the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs when he lost his footing shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, a woman who described herself as his girlfriend told police.

Responding officers spoke with the man before members of the East Bergen Rappel Team rescued him, PIP Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

He was flown to Hackensack University Medical Center by AirMed One, which landed at Witte Field in Englewood Cliffs.

Ambulances from Fort Lee and Englewood Hospital and Medical Center also responded.

