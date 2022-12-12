SEE ANYTHING? Robber Flees Fort Lee Gas Station With $900 Cash, Two Bottles Of Booze

A robber threatened a Fort Lee gas station attendant with a handgun before fleeing with an estimated $900 in cash and two bottles of alcohol, authorities said.

The robber entered the Gulf Express convenience store on Bergen Boulevard around 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, the attendant told police.

Pointing a gun at her, he demanded all the money in the register, Police Capt. Edward Young said she told responding officers.

She described the robber as light-skinned, about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, weighing about 150 pounds and wearing all black – hat, ski mask, jacket, sweater, pants, shoes.

He might have fled along nearby Christie Street in Leonia, the attendant said.

ANYONE who might have seen or knows something that could help catch or identify whoever was responsible is asked to call Fort Lee detectives: (201) 592-3700. All calls will be kept confidential.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Matthew Hintze reminded all citizens to “remain vigilant, always be aware of your surroundings and always report any suspicious-type behavior or activity immediately to law enforcement.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.