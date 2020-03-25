Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Jackson Browne Tests Positive For Coronavirus

California rock and roll veteran Jackson Browne thinks he caught the coronavirus in New York City two weeks ago.

It started with a small cough and a temperature after the 71-year-old singer played a benefit at Manhattan’s Beacon Theater with, among others, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Warren Haynes and Susan Tedeschi, Browne told Rolling Stone .

He later tested positive – as did several others at the benefit, he said.

Browne said he’s been recuperating since then, with mild symptoms, at his Los Angeles home.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee doesn’t need medication or hospitalization, he told the magazine .

What you do when you test positive “is pretty much the same as if you don’t test positive, which is to stay put,” he reportedly said . “Don’t expose anybody. Don’t go anywhere.”

Browne joins a growing list of recognizables that includes Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Placido Domingo, Idris ("The Wire") Elba, Andy ("Watch What Happens Live") Cohen and actress Debi Mazar from the arts and entertainment world, as well as pro basketball players Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton.

Prince Charles, Rand Paul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein also reportedly tested positive for the virus.

News broke on Tuesday that the coronavirus killed 86-year-old African saxophonist Manu Dibango, who had a U.S. hit in 1972 with “Soul Makossa."

Browne -- who’s digitally releasing a new song, “A Little Soon to Say,” this Friday -- said he self-quarantined before any orders were issued just to be safe after he started feeling sick following his two-day East Coast trip.

Browne urged everyone, including younger people, to “take part in the global response to stop the spread” of COVID-19.

“They can spread this disease by not taking it seriously,” he told Rolling Stone.

SEE: Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus (Rolling Stone)

