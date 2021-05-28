Contact Us
Passenger Killed, Two Women, Infant Sustain Minor Injuries In Palisades Parkway Crash

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene just north of Exit 1 on the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs. Photo Credit: PALISADES INTERSTATE PARKWAY PD

UPDATE: A male passenger was killed in a crash Thursday night on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities said.

The four were in 2017 Honda HRV that swerved and then rolled on the southbound highway in Englewood Cliffs shortly before 9 p.m., Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

The driver, 22-year-old Ilyena Tejada of Lodi said she lost control of the subcompact SUV after another vehicle cut in front of her, Walter said.

Killed in the crash was a 28-year-old male rear passenger from the Bronx whose name was temporarily being withheld until next of kin are notified, the sergeant said.

Both Tejada and passenger Angel Wilson, 25, from Long Island City, were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries, Walter said.

A 1-year-old girl, who was properly restrained in a child safety seat, also was hospitalized with minor injuries, he said.

The Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Detective Bureau was investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Englewood Cliffs police assisted with traffic control near Exit #1.

The highway’s southbound lanes were reopened around 3:30 a.m., Walter said.

