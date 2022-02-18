PalPark Police Urge Citizens To Secure Homes, Keep Eye Out Amid Burglary Spree

A string of burglaries in Palisades Park and the surrounding area has police boosting their neighborhood presence while asking residents to keep an eye out for anything sketchy.

No fewer than five of the burglaries have occurred “during the morning and afternoon hours while residents are away from their homes,” Detective Lt. Alex Monteleone said.

The intruder or intruders have entered through a front or rear door before ransacking the home, snatching up cash, jewelry, high-end bags and other valuables, he said.

Monteleone and his fellow detectives have been working several leads with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigation Squad.

Capt. Shawn Lee, the officer in charge of the department, has also proactively increased patrols, both uniformed and in plainclothes.

The captain also urged citizens to “stay vigilant, keep all doors locked and secured, set burglar alarms, and keep all video surveillance up to date.”

Calling police the instant you see anything suspicious is critical, as well. They would much rather rush over and find nothing than be called after your valuables -- and whoever took them -- are already gone. Remember: The home a caller ends up protecting could be yours.

Palisades Park Police Department: (201) 944-0900 (tips can also be submitted through the department’s website: pppdnj.org.)

