Contact Us
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Return to your home site

Menu

Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Dealer Who Produced Deadly Opioids In Basement Across From Paterson Mayor's Home Gets 10 Years
News

PalPark Police Urge Citizens To Secure Homes, Keep Eye Out Amid Burglary Spree

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Palisades Park police
Palisades Park police Photo Credit: PPPD

A string of burglaries in Palisades Park and the surrounding area has police boosting their neighborhood presence while asking residents to keep an eye out for anything sketchy.

No fewer than five of the burglaries have occurred “during the morning and afternoon hours while residents are away from their homes,” Detective Lt. Alex Monteleone said.

The intruder or intruders have entered through a front or rear door before ransacking the home, snatching up cash, jewelry, high-end bags and other valuables, he said.

Monteleone and his fellow detectives have been working several leads with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigation Squad.

Capt. Shawn Lee, the officer in charge of the department, has also proactively increased patrols, both uniformed and in plainclothes.

The captain also urged citizens to “stay vigilant, keep all doors locked and secured, set burglar alarms, and keep all video surveillance up to date.”

Calling police the instant you see anything suspicious is critical, as well. They would much rather rush over and find nothing than be called after your valuables -- and whoever took them -- are already gone. Remember: The home a caller ends up protecting could be yours.

Palisades Park Police Department: (201) 944-0900 (tips can also be submitted through the department’s website: pppdnj.org.)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.