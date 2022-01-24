PalPark Police Make Arrest Following Attempted Burglary

Palisades Park police responding to an attempted home burglary nabbed a suspect a short time later, authorities said.

Borough resident Tomas Castrolarios, 23, was spotted near the corner of Hillside Avenue and West Edsall Boulevard following the aborted break-in on Highland Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Detective Lt. Alex Monteleone said.

He'd been recorded by the would-be victim’s home surveillance system, Monteleone said.

Castrolarios was arrested, charged with burglary and criminal trespassing and released under the requirements of New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Capt. Shawn Lee, the officer in charge of the department, cited the work of Patrol Officer Chris Scilingo, Michael Bruno, Robert Then, Robert Loewrigkeit and Chang Han. He also praised the quick-thinking homeowner.

The captain urged citizens to make sure their home, office and vehicle doors are locked and alarms activated.

“Never confront a suspect,” Lee added. “Instead, contact the police department immediately.”

