PalPark Police Charge Fort Lee Driver In Hit-Run That Severely Injured Pedestrian

The search for a hit-and-run driver who severely injured a 60-year-old Palisades Park woman crossing a borough street last November ended with the arrest of a Fort Lee man, authorities said.

Abdullah Karabulut, 46, was identified by Detective Martin Kim following a two-month investigation, said Capt. Shawn Lee, the officer in charge of the department.

The victim was hospitalized after being struck at East Edsall Boulevard and 2nd Street on Nov. 29, Lee said.

The vehicle that hit her kept going, he said.

It turned out to be a red Toyota Prius owned and operated by Karabulut, the captain said.

Karabulut was released on a summons charging him with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with injuries, endangering an injured victim, hindering and criminal attempt.

Lee commended Kim, Detective Frank DeCicco and Detective Lt. Alex Monteleone for their work on the case. The captain also thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office for its assistance, as well as members of the public who he said helped.

