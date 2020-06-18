Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nearly 55,000 Lose Power In Bergen, Hudson, HUMC Switches To Generators

Jerry DeMarco
The outages stretched from Englewood Cliffs to West New York Photo Credit: PSE&G

Power outages Thursday afternoon hit several Bergen and Hudson County towns, as well as Hackensack University Medical Center's main campus and HUMC@Pascack Valley in Westwood. 

Emergency responders in some areas also had trouble with communications.

Traffic lights went dark in several towns, including Cliffside Park, as outages stretched from Englewood Cliffs to Jersey City.

An estimated 10,000 customers lost power both in Fairview/Ridgefield and in North Bergen/Guttenberg/West New York and Jersey City, according to PSE&G.

Another 4,500 or so lost power in Edgewater, as well as 4,125 in Cliffside Park and 3,400 in Palisades Park.

Ridgefield Park had 1,000.

SEE: PSE&G Outage Map

